MSU head football coach Mel Tucker to be fired, university says

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Richmond, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 45-14.(Al Goldis | AP Photo/Al Goldis)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Michigan State University’s head football coach Mel Tucker will be fired, the college’s athletic director announced in a statement on Monday.

Tucker became embroiled in controversy after a USA Today report alleged Tucker had nonconsensual phone sex with a woman working with the football team on violence education.

“I, with the support of administration and board, have provided Mel Tucker with written notice of intent to terminate his contract for cause. This notification process is required as part of his existing contract. The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause,” MSU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Alan Haller said in a statement.

“This action does not conclude the ongoing Office for Civil Rights case; that rigorous process will continue.”

Tucker’s contract was terminated with cause, the statement said.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE

