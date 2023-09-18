Advertise With Us

Missile launcher mount found on interstate highway, police say

Officials in Louisiana found a missile launcher mount on I-20.
Officials in Louisiana found a missile launcher mount on I-20.(Greenwood Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Louisiana officials made an unusual discovery on a highway last week.

On Sunday, the Greenwood Police Department made a post on Facebook saying dispatch had contacted them earlier in the week about a missile found on I-20.

The department was also told explosive ordnance disposal from Barksdale Air Force Base was 30 minutes out from the scene.

A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.
A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.(Greenwood Police Department)

The police chief and senior officer responded to the scene immediately.

When the officials arrived, they learned the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development had found a missile launcher mount that had somehow fallen off of an aircraft. No active missile had been found.

A door from an aircraft from the air force base was also recently found in Benton after it was believed to have fallen from the sky.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man shot outside hotel in Lansing
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Woman arrested after stabbing, victim expected to be okay
Fire crews at apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
MSU confirms investigation on Brenda Tracy leak
MSP Aviation assists in boater rescue
MSP chopper assists in boater rescue

Latest News

East Lansing Farmers Market hosts Spartan Appeciation Day
East Lansing Farmers Market hosts Spartan Appeciation Day
A small alligator that is missing its upper jaw has been rescued and is now living at Gatorland...
Alligator missing upper jaw finds new home at Gatorland
September Edition of David's Dish
Two adults and two children were found dead inside a home in Romeoville Sunday night. Three...
Couple, 2 children and 3 dogs found shot to death in suburban Chicago home