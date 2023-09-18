Mahomes Gets Restructured Contract

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL Kansas City Chiefs have restructured the contract of quarterback Pat Mahomes. He will not receive $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026. It’s the most money in NFL history to a player over a four season span. The money is guaranteed for those years. The Chiefs say they will revisit the contract after the 2026 season. Kansas City has a 1-1 record thus far this season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.