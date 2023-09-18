Advertise With Us

Mahomes Gets Restructured Contract

Whitehouse native Pat Mahomes participated in his first Pro Bowl and won the game's MVP award.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL Kansas City Chiefs have restructured the contract of quarterback Pat Mahomes. He will not receive $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026. It’s the most money in NFL history to a player over a four season span. The money is guaranteed for those years. The Chiefs say they will revisit the contract after the 2026 season. Kansas City has a 1-1 record thus far this season.

