Lansing Women’s Center host event for breast cancer survivors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dragon boating was a way for women who are recovering from breast cancer to build their upper body strength. And to help cope with the effects of surgery.

On Sunday, people honored both breast cancer and domestic violence survivors in a boat race at Hawk Island Park.

“In many places in the U.S., by breast cancer survivors, dragon boat racing is one of the best exercises for people of recovery,” said Rebecca Kasen.

Rebecca Kasen is the executive director of the Women’s Center of Greater Lansing. She says the race was on a 3-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and they’re glad to bring it back to the Lansing area.

In the organization’s heyday, more than 25 teams would race boats. Organizers say their goal is to have that many teams or more next year.

Kasen says the race means a lot to her personally.

“I’m incredibly excited. And to add like extra warms my heart,” said Kasen. “We were already planning this and about a month ago my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. She will actually be here today to put the head on the dragon thing as a way to honor her and her journey.”

The money from the event will go towards funding the women’s center. It will help the center move forward into the post-covid era, new support groups including therapists and

