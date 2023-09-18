Lansing Police catch alleged shoplifters with around $5K worth of stolen merchandise

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing around $5,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

Lansing Police responded to the Frandor Shopping Center sometime last week for shoplifters. By the time police arrived, the suspects had left. However, officers found the car in question outside an apartment complex with the suspects still inside.

Two of the three suspects fled into an apartment building and attempted to hide themselves and their stashed clothes. All three suspects were eventually arrested and charged the following morning.

Police also discovered the car was stolen.

Autoplay Caption

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.