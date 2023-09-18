Advertise With Us

Lansing Police catch alleged shoplifters with around $5K worth of stolen merchandise

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing around $5,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

Lansing Police responded to the Frandor Shopping Center sometime last week for shoplifters. By the time police arrived, the suspects had left. However, officers found the car in question outside an apartment complex with the suspects still inside.

Two of the three suspects fled into an apartment building and attempted to hide themselves and their stashed clothes. All three suspects were eventually arrested and charged the following morning.

Police also discovered the car was stolen.

