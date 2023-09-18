Advertise With Us

Lansing Community College holds voter registration drive

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday kicks off Lansing Community College’s voter registration drive.

The registration drive is to prepare the community for the Nov. 7 election.

The drive will be held Sept. 18 to 21 on Lansing Community College’s downtown campus.

Registration on Monday is until 4 p.m. outside the arts and sciences building.

Visit Michigan’s website for more information on registering to vote.

