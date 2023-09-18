Advertise With Us

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man shot outside hotel in Lansing
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Woman arrested after stabbing, victim expected to be okay
Fire crews at apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
MSU confirms investigation on Brenda Tracy leak
MSP Aviation assists in boater rescue
MSP chopper assists in boater rescue

Latest News

East Lansing Farmers Market hosts Spartan Appeciation Day
East Lansing Farmers Market hosts Spartan Appeciation Day
WILX Weather Webcast 9/18/2023 Midday
Cool Start, Warm End to the Week
LPD theft catch
Lansing Police catch alleged shoplifters with around $5K worth of stolen merchandise
Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing around $5,000 worth of stolen merchandise.
Lansing Police catch alleged shoplifters with around $5K worth of stolen merchandise
Crews closing ramp from US-127 to I-94 for construction