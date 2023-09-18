First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After high temperatures in the 60s Monday, today highs should top out around 70º. Lows tonight will be in the mid 50s. Warmer days are ahead with highs in the mid 70s Wednesday and the upper 70s to near 80º Thursday through Saturday. Our average high temperature today is 73º.

Today once again starts off with a few patches of fog early in the day. Sun and some patchy cloud cover is expected through out the day. If you have outdoor plans this evening we are expecting partly cloudy skies. A warm front approaches the area late tonight and will bring the chance of a few widely scattered showers. With the warm front still in the area Wednesday morning a few rain showers cannot be ruled out. Most of Wednesday should be partly cloudy. Mostly sunny skies should return Thursday through Saturday. Sunday promises to be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Rain showers are expected on and off Sunday night into Wednesday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 19, 2023

Average High: 73º Average Low 50º

Lansing Record High: 94° 1895

Lansing Record Low: 27° 1896

Jackson Record High: 93º 1908

Jackson Record Low: 35º 1979

