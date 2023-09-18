Fire crews at apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews were on the scene at an apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Hughes Road.

News 10 was on the scene and saw five Lansing Fire Department trucks and an ambulance Sunday night. Smoke was seen coming from one of the apartments in the complex.

The building looked like it had warped side panels and charred paint with burn and smoke damage.

It is unknown if anyone was injured or affected.

News 10 will update you when we find more information.

