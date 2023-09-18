Advertise With Us

East Lansing Farmers Market hosts Spartan Appeciation Day

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) students were welcomed to the East Lansing Farmers Market.

Market organizers hosted a Spartan Appreciation Day on Sunday, Sept. 17 to recognize East Lansing’s special relationship with MSU. On Sunday, the first 100 college students who show a student ID, from any college, received a free tote, and a $2 coupon to spend.

Spartan Appreciation Day included two live performances from jazz artist Christopher Minami and the School of Rock House Band.

Market manager Karla Forrest-Hewitt said Spartan Day allows students to familiarize themselves with East Lansing vendors.

“They get to familiarize themselves with the market,” said Forrest-Hewitt. “A lot of students don’t know that the market is here on Sunday. So that’s a great way for them to learn about this local resource. And it’s a good way for them to interact with the vendors.”

