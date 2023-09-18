East Lansing Farmers Market hosts Spartan Appeciation Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) students were welcomed to the East Lansing Farmers Market.

Market organizers hosted a Spartan Appreciation Day on Sunday, Sept. 17 to recognize East Lansing’s special relationship with MSU. On Sunday, the first 100 college students who show a student ID, from any college, received a free tote, and a $2 coupon to spend.

Spartan Appreciation Day included two live performances from jazz artist Christopher Minami and the School of Rock House Band.

Market manager Karla Forrest-Hewitt said Spartan Day allows students to familiarize themselves with East Lansing vendors.

“They get to familiarize themselves with the market,” said Forrest-Hewitt. “A lot of students don’t know that the market is here on Sunday. So that’s a great way for them to learn about this local resource. And it’s a good way for them to interact with the vendors.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.