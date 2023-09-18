Crews closing ramp from US-127 to I-94 for construction

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Crews will be closing the ramp from US-127 to I-94 in Jackson for pavement repairs.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be close the ramp from northbound US-127 to westbound I-94. While this work is being done, traffic will be detoured via Michigan Avenue, M-50 and West Avenue.

The ramp closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 18 and is expected to last until 3 p.m. the same day.

