Cool temperatures Monday before a warmup, and what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cool air hangs around for the start of the week, but we have one more stretch of summer-like warmth on the way. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford breaks down your forecast. And, join the News 10+ Digital Desk with Taylor Gattoni for what’s coming up on Studio 10, First at 4, and our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 18, 2023

  • Average High: 73º Average Low 51º
  • Lansing Record High: 93° 1906 and 1955
  • Lansing Record Low: 25° 1863
  • Jackson Record High: 92º 1955
  • Jackson Record Low: 36º 1990

