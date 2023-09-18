Cool temperatures Monday before a warmup, and what we’re working on

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cool air hangs around for the start of the week, but we have one more stretch of summer-like warmth on the way. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford breaks down your forecast. And, join the News 10+ Digital Desk with Taylor Gattoni for what’s coming up on Studio 10, First at 4, and our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 18, 2023

Average High: 73º Average Low 51º

Lansing Record High: 93° 1906 and 1955

Lansing Record Low: 25° 1863

Jackson Record High: 92º 1955

Jackson Record Low: 36º 1990

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.