Celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month at East Lansing Public Library

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get in your element this September and sign up for a library card!

From borrowing books, ebooks, movies and more, library cards help you do more of what you enjoy. Get a library card and dive into a new hobby. Use your library card to tinker in a maker space and spark your creativity. A library card is your most important school supply—it’s elemental, really—and everyone should have one!

You can get a library card at the East Lansing Public Library- it’s easy and takes less than 10 minutes to sign up for.

For more information on East Lansing Public Library: https://www.elpl.org/

