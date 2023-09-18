Advertise With Us

Celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month at East Lansing Public Library

Celebrate National Library Card Month with East Lansing Public Library! A library card does more than just give you an opportunity to check out books.
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get in your element this September and sign up for a library card!

From borrowing books, ebooks, movies and more, library cards help you do more of what you enjoy. Get a library card and dive into a new hobby. Use your library card to tinker in a maker space and spark your creativity. A library card is your most important school supply—it’s elemental, really—and everyone should have one!

You can get a library card at the East Lansing Public Library- it’s easy and takes less than 10 minutes to sign up for.

For more information on East Lansing Public Library: https://www.elpl.org/

