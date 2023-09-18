Advertise With Us

Advocates, elected officials call for domestic violence gun laws in Michigan

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across Michigan, domestic violence advocates, gun safety leaders and elected officials are joining to call for the passage of domestic violence gun laws.

In Michigan alone, domestic abusers kill 50 women and 20 children each year with firearms.

The proposed laws discussed Monday would prohibit all those convicted of felony or misdemeanor domestic violence from purchasing or possessing firearms for eight years after their sentence. 31 other states have similar laws.

“We care about women and children, and we care about any way we can help to fight against gun violence,” said Linda Danders with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Those laws have been introduced in the House but have yet to be put to a vote.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man shot outside hotel in Lansing
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Woman arrested after stabbing, victim expected to be okay
Fire crews at apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
MSU confirms investigation on Brenda Tracy leak
MSP Aviation assists in boater rescue
MSP chopper assists in boater rescue

Latest News

East Lansing Farmers Market hosts Spartan Appeciation Day
East Lansing Farmers Market hosts Spartan Appeciation Day
MSU kicking off Homecoming week
Four people were injured after a SUV crashed into the back of a Michigan State Police patrol...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SUV crashes into patrol car injuring 4
Across Michigan, domestic violence advocates, gun safety leaders and elected officials are...
Advocates, elected officials call for domestic violence gun laws in Michigan