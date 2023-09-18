Advocates, elected officials call for domestic violence gun laws in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across Michigan, domestic violence advocates, gun safety leaders and elected officials are joining to call for the passage of domestic violence gun laws.

In Michigan alone, domestic abusers kill 50 women and 20 children each year with firearms.

The proposed laws discussed Monday would prohibit all those convicted of felony or misdemeanor domestic violence from purchasing or possessing firearms for eight years after their sentence. 31 other states have similar laws.

“We care about women and children, and we care about any way we can help to fight against gun violence,” said Linda Danders with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Those laws have been introduced in the House but have yet to be put to a vote.

