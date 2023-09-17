Advertise With Us

Woman arrested after stabbing, victim expected to be okay

The 35-year-old victim is at a hospital
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.(MGN)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police say a suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Lansing early Sunday.

Lansing Police responded to the 3200 Block of Bardaville Drive around 1:30 A.M. Sunday for calls about a stabbing.

There, a 35-year-old woman was found injured and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police arrested another woman involved.

