Woman arrested after stabbing, victim expected to be okay

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police say a suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Lansing early Sunday.

Lansing Police responded to the 3200 Block of Bardaville Drive around 1:30 A.M. Sunday for calls about a stabbing.

There, a 35-year-old woman was found injured and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police arrested another woman involved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.