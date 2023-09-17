Advertise With Us

MSU confirms investigation on Brenda Tracy leak

(WNEM)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) has confirmed they have opened an investigation on who leaked Brenda Tracy’s identity in the sexual harassment investigation into head football coach Mel Tucker.

An MSU spokesperson confirmed with News 10 on Saturday about the investigation.

Brenda Tracy’s attorney said in a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 12 that Tracy wanted to remain anonymous but was forced to go to USA Today when her identity was leaked.

Read: Brenda Tracy’s attorney releases statement on identity leak

Tracy on social media said, “I voluntarily shared documents with USA Today so that my story could be written and published after the conclusion of the school process, but also just in case my name leaked – which it did.”

Tracy released the statement on the social media site ‘X’.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update you when we find more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason man charged in fatal Delhi Township crash
Mason man charged in Holt crash that killed 2 teens
Automakers, UAW react as historic strike begins
New GMC vehicle to be built at Lansing Delta plant
New GMC vehicle to be built at Lansing Delta plant
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
Michigan serial sexual offender sentenced for third time after rape kit investigation

Latest News

Spartan fans gather for first home game without Mel Tucker
MSU Spartans faced off with the Washington Huskies Saturday, in their first home game following...
Spartan fans gather for first home game without Mel Tucker
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
UAW strike exposes tensions between Biden’s goals of tackling climate change and supporting unions
Some on-and-off rain is likely on Sunday.
Scattered showers likely on Sunday