First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Clouds and a few showers returned on this Sunday but the final few days of summer are warm later this week.

Numbers have been kept cooler to round out the weekend with clouds, spotty rain and a north-northwest wind. We have run just below normal today with a passing cold front that has caused some pockets of light to moderate rain. Much of the rain has been avoided and most of the shower chances for Mid-Michigan will crop up in the early evening before fading away. Clouds break apart a bit overnight and our highs that are stuck in the 60s retreat to the upper 40s. There could be a few areas of patchy fog late with the calming winds, mainly for spots that got any rain today.

Monday is a partly cloudy and dry day but the northwest wind continues to hold its grip on the Great Lakes. As a result, we expect another day where most of us do not make it out of the upper 60s. Another night in the 40s with possible pre-dawn fog is followed up with a return to the 70s with more sunshine on Tuesday. This jump starts a major pattern shift that will bring back warmer and mainly dry conditions for the final few days of the summer season. Highs from Wednesday through next weekend will run in the middle to upper 70s with overnight lows in the middle 50s, and we can’t rule out a shot or two at 80° during this stretch.

The sunny and warm period will continue through the second half of the week and through the first weekend of fall, which kicks off around 2:50 AM on Saturday. Both weekend days are a great introduction to the new season with numbers in the middle to upper 70s and lots of sun. While we anticipate readings to come back down heading towards the following week and the end of September, there are no considerable trends to cold conditions approaching us anytime soon.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 17, 2023

Average High: 73º Average Low 51º

Lansing Record High: 93° 1955

Lansing Record Low: 26° 1875

Jackson Record High: 92º 1955

Jackson Record Low: 30º 1959

