New GMC vehicle to be built at Lansing Delta plant

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A new vehicle in the GMC fleet could have an impact on the Lansing-area’s economy.

General Motors unveiled one of its upcoming models at this year’s North American International Auto Show. The Acadia AT4 SUV features a 15-inch touch screen display, hands-free driving assistance and a third row of seating, fit to carry the whole family.

Executives announced Wednesday, Sep. 13 that Acadia production has been moved from Tennesse to Michigan, with production of the AT4 starting in early 2024 at GM’s Lansing Delta plant.

GMC Global Vice President Duncan Aldred said it’s an exciting step to continue supporting industry growth in Mid-Michigan.

“This is our home state, our hometown here in Detroit. We love supporting it, and we’re very proud of that fact, and it’s really great that Acadia now is being built out of that Lansing plant,” he said.

The Acadia AT4 will now join the Chevy Traverse and Buick Enclave, also built at the Lansing Delta plant.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.