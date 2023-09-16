Advertise With Us

New GMC vehicle to be built at Lansing Delta plant

By Riley Connell
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A new vehicle in the GMC fleet could have an impact on the Lansing-area’s economy.

General Motors unveiled one of its upcoming models at this year’s North American International Auto Show. The Acadia AT4 SUV features a 15-inch touch screen display, hands-free driving assistance and a third row of seating, fit to carry the whole family.

Executives announced Wednesday, Sep. 13 that Acadia production has been moved from Tennesse to Michigan, with production of the AT4 starting in early 2024 at GM’s Lansing Delta plant.

GMC Global Vice President Duncan Aldred said it’s an exciting step to continue supporting industry growth in Mid-Michigan.

“This is our home state, our hometown here in Detroit. We love supporting it, and we’re very proud of that fact, and it’s really great that Acadia now is being built out of that Lansing plant,” he said.

The Acadia AT4 will now join the Chevy Traverse and Buick Enclave, also built at the Lansing Delta plant.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason man charged in fatal Delhi Township crash
Mason man charged in Holt crash that killed 2 teens
Michigan State Police close 1982 cold case homicide
UAW Strike
UAW workers at plants owned by all big three automakers now on strike
Man arrested for CSAM possession
East Jackson Community Schools employee arrested for allegedly obtaining child pornography
Former DeWitt police officer accused of harassing newspaper delivery driver pleads no contest

Latest News

The Michigan State community is warming up to the Spartans’ new acting head coach in a huge way.
MSU welcomes new acting head coach at varsity letters presentation
Food instead of cash: Webberville High School taking donations for entry into football game
MSU introducing walk-through metal detectors at Spartan Stadium
New Era for Spartan Stadium as MSU brings in new coach, allows alcohol sales
People lined up along Stickney Ave. Sept. 15 for the first day of the UAW strike.
Expert explains: Historical significance of strike & strategy