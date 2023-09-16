New Era for Spartan Stadium as MSU brings in new coach, allows alcohol sales

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new era for Spartan football begins Saturday night when MSU hosts the number eight team in the country, the Washington Huskies.

With the suspension of head coach Mel Tucker, the Spartans will walk out of the tunnel with the new interim head coach, Harlon Barnett.

Barnett Says he is excited about the opportunity to coach the team however he wishes it was under different circumstances.

“I am being totally honest here... I wanted to be the coach of Michigan State, but not in this way obviously.”

The new football coach will be joined on the sidelines by a familiar face, former head coach Mark Dantonio, however, the coaching staff will not be the only change on Saturday.

Tailgate is no longer the only place Spartan fans can grab a beer. For the first time ever alcohol will be sold inside Spartan Stadium for the game against Washington.

All alcohol sales will be cut off with ten minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Saturday’s game will have a Longer Spartan walk for players to enter the stadium, New promotional media, and the second game with new medal detectors for fan entry.

Lots of new things to see and do for the big game. The one thing fans hope remains unchanged is the win streak. The Spartans enter the game against the Huskies with a perfect 2-0 record.

