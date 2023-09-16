Here’s what you need to know before visiting the Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Things are revving up at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, as organizers prepare to open their doors to the public.

Now that preview days for media and corporate partners have passed, Huntington Place is ready to welcome consumers to the showroom floor starting Saturday, Sep. 16. The show will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Sep. 23, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sep. 24 only.

For an entry fee of $20 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for kids, visitors can explore a main floor full of the newest truck, care and SUV models from major automakers. They can even take some for a test drive.

“We’ve got Broncos and Rangers going up a big hill, where you’re almost touching the rafters of Huntington Place,” said Auto Show Executive Committee member Todd Szott. “We’ve got Jeeps doing the same.”

This year’s show features an electric vehicle learning center, giving drivers a glimpse into the future with displays of EV charging units, and the newest fleet of all-electric and hybrid vehicles.

Only a few hundred feet away is the AutoMobili-D center, where universities and manufacturers display rows of industry research. Refreshments from Detroit local vendors, like Great Lakes Coffee Co., will be available, as well as the Huntington Place food court.

“I’m excited,” said Auto Show Executive Committee member Todd Szott. “I think our layout is so much better than last year’s.”

With the addition of a kids’ track for upcoming consumer days, Szott said this year’s auto show brings fun for the whole family. Tickets are available online or at the door. There is no designated parking for the event.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.