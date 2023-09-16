Friday Night Frenzy Week 4 Highlights and Scores
Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 4 of the high school football has come and gone as News 10 Sports had cameras at nine mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week included a clash of unbeatens in the CAAC-White.
Game of the Week: Lansing Sexton 28, Charlotte 0
Final: East Lansing 40, DeWitt 34
Final: Mason 37, Williamston 12
Final (2OT) : Grand Ledge 21, Lansing Waverly 20
Final: Holt 42, Okemos 6
Final: Haslett 52, Lansing Eastern 0
Final: Lansing Everett 42, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 0
Final: Fowler 51, Bath 0
Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 52, Dansville 6
Other area scores:
Jonesvillle 28, Hanover-Horton 14
Michigan Center 49, Leslie 21
Jackson Lumen Christi 28, U of Detroit Jesuit 6
Portland 56, Lakewood 0
Perry 41, Whitmore Lake 12
Lansing Catholic 42, Eaton Rapids 6
Napoleon 42, Manchester 21
Jackson Northwest 31, Battle Creek Pennfield 20
Blissfield 49, Hillsdale 27
Ionia 44, Olivet 13
Jackson 13, Pinckney 7
Chesaning 21, Laingsburg 3
Corunna 56, Owosso 7
Hart 54, Stockbridge 41
Addison 50, Brooklyn Columbia Central 28
Grass Lake 42, East Jackson 8
St. Johns 26, Fowlerville 23
Montrose 29, Ovid-Elsie 22
Parma Western 48, Richland Gull Lake 0
Quincy 26, Springport 22
