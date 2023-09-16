Friday Night Frenzy Week 4 Highlights and Scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 4 of the high school football has come and gone as News 10 Sports had cameras at nine mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week included a clash of unbeatens in the CAAC-White.

Game of the Week: Lansing Sexton 28, Charlotte 0

Sexton moves to 4-0 with shutout win over Charlotte

Final: East Lansing 40, DeWitt 34

East Lansing gets to .500 with win at DeWitt

Final: Mason 37, Williamston 12

Mason smothers Williamston to remain unbeaten

Final (2OT) : Grand Ledge 21, Lansing Waverly 20

Grand Ledge remains perfect, holds off Waverly in 2OT

Final: Holt 42, Okemos 6

Holt handles Okemos on the road

Final: Haslett 52, Lansing Eastern 0

Haslett throttles Eastern to move to 3-1

Final: Lansing Everett 42, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 0

Everett wins third straight, throttles Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

Final: Fowler 51, Bath 0

Fowler remains unbeaten, rolls Bath

Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 52, Dansville 6

Pewamo-Westphalia handles Dansville to move to 3-1

Other area scores:

Jonesvillle 28, Hanover-Horton 14

Michigan Center 49, Leslie 21

Jackson Lumen Christi 28, U of Detroit Jesuit 6

Portland 56, Lakewood 0

Perry 41, Whitmore Lake 12

Lansing Catholic 42, Eaton Rapids 6

Napoleon 42, Manchester 21

Jackson Northwest 31, Battle Creek Pennfield 20

Blissfield 49, Hillsdale 27

Ionia 44, Olivet 13

Jackson 13, Pinckney 7

Chesaning 21, Laingsburg 3

Corunna 56, Owosso 7

Hart 54, Stockbridge 41

Addison 50, Brooklyn Columbia Central 28

Grass Lake 42, East Jackson 8

St. Johns 26, Fowlerville 23

Montrose 29, Ovid-Elsie 22

Parma Western 48, Richland Gull Lake 0

Quincy 26, Springport 22

