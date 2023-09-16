Advertise With Us

Educators prepare students for work in electric vehicle production

By Riley Connell
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Auto manufacturers are showing off the latest in vehicle technology at this year’s North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

With a number of all-electric and hybrid vehicles taking center stage this year — and some automakers promising a full fleet of electric vehicles by the end of the decade — educators are taking the opportunity to share how the auto industry’s future could mean more jobs for the labor force of tomorrow.

Some of that work is coming out of Michigan State University Mobility, a program which allows students to get the hands-on experience they need to work with electric vehicle technology.

“Partnering with industry, when it comes to the research projects that MSU scientists are working on, we’re able to bring students into those,” said MSU Mobility Director Judd Herzer. “And they get a first-hand learning experience they otherwise wouldn’t, that helps prepare them for roles in industry.”

MSU Mobility programs are currently working on research that would increase the efficiency and power of electric vehicle batteries.

