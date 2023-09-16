Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by a van in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person riding their bike on Haslett Road was taken to the hospital after being hit by a van Friday evening.

On Sept. 15 at 6:05 p.m., a van going westbound on Haslett Road hit a bicyclist, attempting to cross Haslett Road. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash happened in the area of Haslett Road and Westminster Way.

Meridian Township officials said a 24-year-old female from Haslett was driving the van.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information regarding the incident should contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800

