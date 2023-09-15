WATCH LIVE: UAW to announce results of contract negotiations

Advertise With Us

By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United Auto Worker’s Union could begin one of the largest strikes in the industry’s history.

Tonight, UAW President Shawn Fain will announce the results of contract negotiations between the big three Detroit automakers.

If an agreement is not made, UAW workers will walk off the job.

The looming strike comes after a turbulent back-and-forth between the union and the big three Detroit automakers (Ford, GM and Stellantis.)

Union members want a 46 percent raise, shorter work weeks and a return to the traditional pension for new hires—who only have 401K plans.

Members of the big three said some of these asks would not be sustainable. UAW President Shawn Fain called the big three’s counteroffers a bluff.

The deadline for the strike is 10:00 p.m. EST on Sept. 14. If the parties can’t reach a settlement by then, workers at the big three plan to all walk off simultaneously - a first in union history.

You can watch their full announcement LIVE in the player above at 10 p.m.

