Washington Team Works Out in Williamston

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Washington Huskies football team worked out Friday on the practice field at Williamston High School. Saturday’s game at Spartan Stadium against Michigan State will be played on natural grass and kicks off shortly after 5pm. This will be Washington’s first road game of the season after two easy home wins. The Huskies are ranked in this week’s Associated Press poll and are 16-point favorites to defeat the Spartans for a second year in a row. Washington won in Seattle last year 39-28.

