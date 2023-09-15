Washington Team Works Out in Williamston

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Washington Huskies football team worked out Friday on the practice field at Williamston High School. Saturday’s game at Spartan Stadium against Michigan State will be played on natural grass and kicks off shortly after 5pm. This will be Washington’s first road game of the season after two easy home wins. The Huskies are ranked in this week’s Associated Press poll and are 16-point favorites to defeat the Spartans for a second year in a row. Washington won in Seattle last year 39-28.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.