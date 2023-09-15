Advertise With Us

Three MSU Women’s Teams Busy at Home Sunday

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three Michigan State women’s teams will be in action at home on Sunday beginning with golf in the morning at Forest Akers West. It’s the opening of the two day annual Mary Fossum Invitational. The Spartans are hoping to improve from an 11th place finish of 17 teams in their last tournament. Soccer hosts Ohio State at 1pm. Soccer has a 5-2-1 season record. Field hockey hosts Ohio State also at noon. The Buckeyes are ranked 17th in the nation.

