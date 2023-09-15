Schools Rule: St. John School celebrating 150 years

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - St. John School has been a staple in the Jackson community, and they will celebrate 150 years on Saturday.

Ulysses S. Grant was the President 150 years ago when St. John school was established. The school was once held at the old church that was built in 1857. What once was a high school now holds pre-K through sixth-grade classes.

“[It’s] Really impressive because I have never heard of any school being this old,” said Lauren, a student at St. John.

The St. John students showed their excitement with how they enjoyed their classes and teachers.

“It’s amazing. I really like this place. It is really easy to make friends, and I really like the teachers a lot,” said Joshua Mietelka, a student at St. John.

Principal Renee Hornby said it’s the staff that makes St. John Elementary School so amazing.

“We are a true family here. Everybody pitches in, everybody looks out for one another, they say if you come to this school, you are one of us forever,” said Hornby.

Hornby said that several former students plan on celebrating the school’s milestone on Sept. 16. One of the students is now 80 years old.

Hornby said helping kids grow into adults is what the school is all about.

“That’s what we are here for, not only to help kids grow and become their best academic self, but become the best citizens in the world,’ said Hornby.

Teachers like Beckie Lampman said she could not wait to see some of her former students.

“When you see those faces light up and you get to make that connection again, I still see them as little first graders still, but they get much bigger and even taller than me sometimes, but yeah, that is a great time to reconnect,” said Lampman.

For a school to make it to 150 years—the staff, students and community are usually the number one reason.

On Saturday, St. John school will have an open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a bounce house, face painting and D.J.

