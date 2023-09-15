Advertise With Us

NB US-127 to begin weekend closures over M-50 for construction

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Crews will begin construction on a stretch of northbound US-127 in Jackson, causing weekend closures.

Beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, northbound US-127 over M-50 will have weekend closures for beam repairs.

The weekend closures will last from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday throughout the project.

The construction is estimated to be completed by Monday, Oct. 2.

