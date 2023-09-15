Advertise With Us

MSU welcomes new acting head coach at varsity letters presentation

By Fred Heumann
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State community is warming up to the Spartans’ new acting head coach in a huge way.

Barnett got a standing ovation Wednesday night at the MSU varsity letters presentation evening and got another standing ovation tonight as he entered the building at Reno’s East for his first MSU Coaches Radio Show.

An enthusiastic packed house broke into cheers several times as he spoke and when we interviewed him after the show. They broke into the MSU fight song, and Harlon joined in!

A festive night and a big welcome for the new acting head coach!

