MSU outlines investigation process for RSVM, Title IX investigations

LANSING (WILX) - The investigation into an alleged phone sex conversation between Mel Tucker and a speaker he hired to talk with his football team could involve two different possible investigations.

Laura Rugless said, “The distinction between RVSM and Title IX is a legal one. so under title nine is a federal law, there is regulations which govern what we must do in a complaint process.”

Laura Rugless is the university’s new vice president for civil rights and Title Nine education.

She refused to comment on the current situation against Mel Tucker.

Rugless however said there is a common timeline for any complaint filed against a member of the m-s-u community.

“Our policy sets forth our timelines which of course could be extended for good cause reasons that are beyond the university’s control. and the timelines that are set out are 90 days for the investigation, and then 60 days for the hearing”, said Rugless.

As Mel Tucker awaits a hearing that will decide his future with the Spartan football team, university officials say their focus remains on student safety.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.