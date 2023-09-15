Michigan man sentenced for strangling spouse while stationed in Japan

SAGAMIHARA, JAPAN. (WILX) - A Michigan man in the U.S. Army faces prison time for strangling his wife while stationed in Japan.

Robert Hammock, 39, from Detroit, was accused of strangling his wife. Hammock was stationed in the U.S. Army Garrison in Sagamhiara, Japan, but lived off-base with his wife at the time.

According to the Department of Justice, Hammock and his wife got into an argument on July 19, 2021. Hammock then punched his spouse in the eye, hit her in the head and body, pushed her and strangled her.

Thankfully, she was able to escape when Hammock tried to take her cell phone. The victim received multiple injuries, including bruising around her eye, cheekbone, and lacerations on her neck.

On May 4, 2023, Hammock pleaded guilty in the Eastern District of Michigan to one count of assault of a spouse by strangulation.

Hammock faces one year and a day in prison.

