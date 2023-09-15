Advertise With Us

Michigan man sentenced for strangling spouse while stationed in Japan

(AP)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGAMIHARA, JAPAN. (WILX) - A Michigan man in the U.S. Army faces prison time for strangling his wife while stationed in Japan.

Robert Hammock, 39, from Detroit, was accused of strangling his wife. Hammock was stationed in the U.S. Army Garrison in Sagamhiara, Japan, but lived off-base with his wife at the time.

According to the Department of Justice, Hammock and his wife got into an argument on July 19, 2021. Hammock then punched his spouse in the eye, hit her in the head and body, pushed her and strangled her.

Thankfully, she was able to escape when Hammock tried to take her cell phone. The victim received multiple injuries, including bruising around her eye, cheekbone, and lacerations on her neck.

On May 4, 2023, Hammock pleaded guilty in the Eastern District of Michigan to one count of assault of a spouse by strangulation.

Hammock faces one year and a day in prison.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police close 1982 cold case homicide
Mason man charged in fatal Delhi Township crash
Mason man charged in Holt crash that killed 2 teens
UAW Strike
UAW workers at plants owned by all big three automakers now on strike
Man arrested for CSAM possession
East Jackson Community Schools employee arrested for allegedly obtaining child pornography
Former DeWitt police officer accused of harassing newspaper delivery driver pleads no contest

Latest News

The Michigan State community is warming up to the Spartans’ new acting head coach in a huge way.
MSU welcomes new acting head coach at varsity letters presentation
Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Lindsey Haan. She and Taylor discuss kids’ mental health.
Mid-Michigan Matters: Children’s mental health as school starts back up
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says ‘record profits’ should be shared