Advertise With Us

Michigan man sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for sexually exploiting children

(Bill Oxford (custom credit) | Unsplash)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for sexually exploiting children.

Austin Thomas Noel, 27, from Hudsonville, was arrested after a mother reported to the FBI that she discovered her daughter was engaging in sexually explicit chat with a man using the account name “official_anoel” in January 2022.

The conversations began when the child was 13 years old and continued for around two years. The FBI identified Austin Noel as the man behind “official_anoel” and found more than 700 chat logs and communications between him and girls and young women. About 37 of these girls identified themselves as minors—more than 20 were ages 12 to 15. According to federal court, Noel made numerous efforts to meet with the minors for sex throughout the chats.

In March 2023, Noel pleaded guilty to a Felony Information charging him with sexually exploiting the victim and using her to create child pornography for him. After he serves 210 months in prison, he will spend seven years on supervised release.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, county prosecutor’s offices, the Internet Crimes Against Children task force (ICAC), federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement are working closely together to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who exploit children. The partners in Project Safe Childhood work to educate local communities about the dangers of online child exploitation and to teach children how to protect themselves. Visit Project Safe Childhood for more information. People with information or concerns about possible child exploitation should contact local law enforcement officials.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police close 1982 cold case homicide
UAW Strike
UAW workers at plants owned by all big three automakers now on strike
Man arrested for CSAM possession
East Jackson Community Schools employee arrested for allegedly obtaining child pornography
Former DeWitt police officer accused of harassing newspaper delivery driver pleads no contest
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee accused of smashing, throwing customer’s groceries at checkout stand

Latest News

The Michigan State community is warming up to the Spartans’ new acting head coach in a huge way.
MSU welcomes new acting head coach at varsity letters presentation
Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Lindsey Haan. She and Taylor discuss kids’ mental health.
Mid-Michigan Matters: Children’s mental health as school starts back up
Beautiful weather on Friday, plus today’s top stories
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer