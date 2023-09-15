Mason man charged in Holt crash that killed 2 teens

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Mason man has been arraigned following the fatal traffic crash that killed two teenagers.

Elijah Klages, 19, was arraigned on two counts of Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) Causing Death and two counts of reckless driving causing death.

The crash occurred on Aug. 26 at around 3 a.m. Police said one car lost control and crashed into multiple parked cars on Sycamore and Schoolcraft Streets in Holt.

Lillian Klages, the defendant’s sister, and Amanda Blue—both 16 years old—died on the scene.

Klages is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Sept. 26 at 8:30 a.m. and a preliminary examination on Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m. He is on a $250,000 personal recognizance bond with specific conditions such as alcohol testing and house arrest.

