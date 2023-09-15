Juwan Howard Undergoes Heart Surgery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard underwent heart surgery early Friday at the U of M Health Center. The 50-year old Howard is expected to make a full recovery. He is expected to be sidelined from 6-12 weeks for rehab but might be able to return to coaching in 4-6 weeks. His assistant, Phil Martelli, will run the team as an interim head coach in the meanwhile.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.