Juwan Howard Undergoes Heart Surgery

Juwan Howard
Juwan Howard(NBC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard underwent heart surgery early Friday at the U of M Health Center. The 50-year old Howard is expected to make a full recovery. He is expected to be sidelined from 6-12 weeks for rehab but might be able to return to coaching in 4-6 weeks. His assistant, Phil Martelli, will run the team as an interim head coach in the meanwhile.

