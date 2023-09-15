Advertise With Us

Find your own way to fear’less’ with music by Mandy Gonzalez

Nicole chats with Mandy Gonzalez, a Broadway main stay, who is bringing her own show to Wharton's stage.
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An accomplished actress, author, and performer, Mandy Gonzalez starred on Broadway as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, and had her breakout role as Nina in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s debut hit, In The Heights, earning a Drama Desk Award for Best Ensemble. She later went on to star as Elphaba in WICKED and Aida on Broadway and has appeared in many film and TV series including the romantic drama film Across the Universe by Julie Taymor; the romantic drama film After; the crime thriller Man on a Ledge; the TV series Quantico, Madam Secretary, and the HULU series Only Murders in the Building. She also performs with some of the greatest symphonies around the world.

On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 7:30PM, Mandy takes Wharton Center’s Pasant stage for one night only. Joining Mandy is the Grand Ledge High School choir. Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

Mandy Gonzalez also received an OBIE Award and critical praise for the off-Broadway production of Eli’s Comin’, and her debut album, Fearless, hit #13 on iTunes pop charts, with the title song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. In addition to “Fearless,” her album includes songs such as a bluesy rendition of “Que Será, Será,” and “Breathe,” another hit written by Lin Manuel Miranda.

