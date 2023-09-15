Eaton County Sheriff giving out free steering wheel locks to Kia, Hyundai owners

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Do you own a Hyundai or a Kia and live in Eaton County? If so, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has a gift for you.

Due to the rise in thefts among Kias and Hyundais, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office will be giving away free steering wheel locks to residents who own cars from those manufacturers.

The locks were distributed for free by Hyundai and will not residents a dime.

If you drive one of these cars and live in Eaton County, visit the records office at 1025 Independence Blvd, Charlotte to get a free steering wheel lock.

You will need to bring proof of residence and ownership.

If you live in Delta Township you can get a lock at the administration office at 7710 W. Saginaw Highway.

