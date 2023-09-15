East Lansing authorities seize nearly 30 illegal firearms

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police said its Proactive Engagement and Community Enhancement (PEACE) Team seized nearly 30 illegal guns off the streets since it formed.

The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety (MSU DPPS) and the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) partnered to form the PEACE Team in October 2022. The PEACE Team responds to incidents, initiates police activity, and engages with communities served based on crime statistics, law enforcement intelligence and community concerns.

The team seized 27 illegally possessed guns since its establishment. The team also arrested 24 people in the first half of 2023 and has sought 66 criminal charges. Each member of the team has completed a 40-hour Crisis Intervention training.

According to police, the PEACE Team will continue conducting law enforcement and community engagement activities to keep communities safe as the fall semester begins.

(East Lansing Police Department)

