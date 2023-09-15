Advertise With Us

Davison man charged for threatening UAW President, prosecutor says

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Davison man has been charged in relation to threats he made to the United Auto Workers (UAW) President, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

According to Leyton, based on the investigative report from Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, 31-year-old Zachary White sent a series of threatening text messages to UAW President Shawn Fain on Sept. 13 at 3:15 a.m.

Zachary White
Zachary White(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

“I am not going to second guess Mr. White’s intentions nor am I going to view his messages as idle threats,” Leyton said. “Such tactics, no matter the reason, are uncalled for, inappropriate, dangerous and against the law.”

White has been charged with false report or threat of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony, and false report or threat of bomb/harmful device, which is a four-year felony.

“I want to commend Sheriff Swanson and his team for their immediate attention to this matter and for their thorough investigation in coordination with the security services of the UAW,” Leyton said.

White was arraigned on the charges in the 67th District Court in Flint.

Read next:
UAW members: Your rights when working without a contract
Generic UAW/Big Three photo
Workers are on strike at all 3 Detroit auto makers; Biden sending aides to help
UAW file photo
Local UAW workers not yet called to strike, but ready
UAW
‘Stand up strike’ could leave some UAW workers on the job without contract
UAW Local 598

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police close 1982 cold case homicide
UAW Strike
UAW workers at plants owned by all big three automakers now on strike
Man arrested for CSAM possession
East Jackson Community Schools employee arrested for allegedly obtaining child pornography
Former DeWitt police officer accused of harassing newspaper delivery driver pleads no contest
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee accused of smashing, throwing customer’s groceries at checkout stand

Latest News

The Michigan State community is warming up to the Spartans’ new acting head coach in a huge way.
MSU welcomes new acting head coach at varsity letters presentation
Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Lindsey Haan. She and Taylor discuss kids’ mental health.
Mid-Michigan Matters: Children’s mental health as school starts back up
Beautiful weather on Friday, plus today’s top stories
Michigan man sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for sexually exploiting children
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer