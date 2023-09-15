Advertise With Us

Dantonio Won’t Work Sideline Saturday

Mark Dantonio (Source: Michigan State University)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State head football coach Mark Dantonio said Friday he will not work the sideline for Saturday’s 5pm home game against Washington. MSU’s defensive analyst TJ Hollowell will be designated as the Spartans’ 10th on field assistant coach. Whether the pattern continues past Saturday is unknown. After Washington, the Spartans host Maryland to begin Big Ten play at 3:30pm on September 23rd.

