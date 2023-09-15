Advertise With Us

Dantonio Role Further Clarified

Mark Dantonio (Source: Michigan State University)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After saying he would not work the sideline Saturday, Michigan State has clarified further former head coach Mark Dantonio’s role for the Spartans at least for the 5pm game Saturday against Washington. He may well be on the sideline with a headset but he will not be considered one of the ten allowable assistant coaches. Dantonio says he has been in the football office since Monday, has been impressed with what he’s seen from all involved and only wants to help however he is asked.

