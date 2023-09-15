Dantonio Role Further Clarified

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After saying he would not work the sideline Saturday, Michigan State has clarified further former head coach Mark Dantonio’s role for the Spartans at least for the 5pm game Saturday against Washington. He may well be on the sideline with a headset but he will not be considered one of the ten allowable assistant coaches. Dantonio says he has been in the football office since Monday, has been impressed with what he’s seen from all involved and only wants to help however he is asked.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.