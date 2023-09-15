Beautiful weather on Friday, plus today’s top stories

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is going to be a nice day around the area but a storm system will come in over the weekend and it will bring some rain by Sunday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has everything you need to do for this weekend’s forecast. And, join Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk for a look at Studio 10, First at 4, and our evening newscasts.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 15, 2023

Average High: 75º Average Low 52º

Lansing Record High: 94° 1927

Lansing Record Low: 35° 1864

Jackson Record High: 100º 1939

Jackson Record Low: 36º 1953

