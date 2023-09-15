Automakers, UAW react as historic strike begins

In Mid-Michigan, local UAW workers will remain working under an expired contract. Meanwhile, across the nation, strikes are beginning. In Michigan, workers in Wayne County are on strike at the Ford Assembly plant. They are also striking at the GM plant in Wentzville, Mo., and a Stellantis plant in Toledo, Ohio. Workers at all three plants are off the clock.
97 percent of the UAW’s 146,000 workers voted to authorize a strike last week, ramping up negotiations between them and the big three. In the immediate hours after the contract has expired, it’s clear that neither side wants to give in.
Fain shared how wages could be increased without it affecting leadership.
“I think it is a joke. They could double our pay right now,” said Fain. “The cost of labor that goes into a vehicle is five percent of the vehicle. They could double our wages and not raise the price of vehicles, and they would still make billions of dollars. It is a lie like everything else that comes out of their mouth.”
He said it is going to keep building if they do not come to the table for the UAW members.
Though both sides are far apart on negotiating terms, they said they are confident they will come to an agreement soon.
Ford, GM, and Stellantis released statements Thursday evening following the announcement on the UAW striking:
