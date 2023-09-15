Advertise With Us

Alabama Apparently Changing Quarterbacks

Crimson Tide aim to correct mistakes from Texas ahead of SEC play
Crimson Tide aim to correct mistakes from Texas ahead of SEC play
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports indicate Alabama will start sophomore Tyler Buchner in Saturday’s 3:30pm game against South Florida in Tampa. Buchner transferred in from Notre Dame last spring and took the majority of first team reps in practice this week. Jalen Milroe started for Alabama in last Saturday night’s home 34-24 loss to Texas.

