Gov. Whitmer’s office, AG Nessel respond to jury verdicts in trial tied to kidnapping plot
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel responded to the not-guilty jury verdicts in the trial against Eric Molitor, and brothers, Michael and William Null.
JoAnne Huls, Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s chief of staff, issued a statement following Friday’s verdict.
20 state felony charges were filed in total Nessel against eight people who were alleged to have engaged in the planning and training for an operation to attack the state Capitol building and kidnap government officials, including Governor Whitmer. The charges were the result of a joint operation with the U.S. Attorneys of the Eastern and Western districts of Michigan, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Michigan State Police.
Five people have either pled guilty or were found guilty and are serving up to 131 years collectively in prison for their role in the plot.
Joseph Morrison of Munith, was found guilty in October 2022 and is serving consecutive sentences on the following counts:
- Count 1: Gang membership, 4-20 years
- Count 2: Providing material support for terrorist acts, 4-20 years
- Count 3: Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; two years
Paul Bellar, of Milford, was found guilty in October 2022 and is serving concurrent sentences for counts one and two, and the third count will be served consecutively:
- Count 1: Gang membership, 5-20 years
- Count 2: Providing material support for terrorist acts, 4-20 years;
- Count 3: Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, two years.
Pete Musico, of Munith, was found guilty in October 2022 and is serving consecutive sentences on all counts:
- Count 1: Gang membership, 5-20 years;
- Count 2: Providing material support for terrorist acts, 5-20 years;
- Count 3: Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; two years.
Brian Higgins, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, pled guilty on March 15, 2023, and is awaiting sentencing on:
- One count of Attempting to Provide Material Support for Terrorism, up to 5 years.
Shawn Fix, of Belleville, pled guilty on June 7, 2023, and is awaiting sentencing on:
- One count of Providing Material Support for a Terroristic Act, 5-20 years
Federal charges were also filed against six other individuals. Two men, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., were found guilty in August 2022 on federal charges of conspiring to kidnap and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft was additionally found guilty of possession of an unregistered destructive device. Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks both pled guilty to conspiracy charges and cooperated with prosecutors in the other federal trials. The remaining two defendants were found not guilty.
