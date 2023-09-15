Advertise With Us

45,000 e-bikes recalled over faulty mechanical brakes

Some Lectric bikes are being recalled over a brake issue.
Some Lectric bikes are being recalled over a brake issue.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you own an electric bike, there’s a recall you should know about.

45,000 of the e-bikes are being recalled over an issue with the mechanical brakes.

Lectric eBikes said the bike’s mechanical disk brake calipers can cause riders to lose control. It’s a crash and injury hazard.

So far, there have been four reports of riders losing brake power, including two injuries that involved cuts, scrapes and a broken bone.

The following Lectric models purchased between November of last year and May of this year are included in the recall:

  • XP 3.0
  • XP 3.0 Long-Range
  • XP Step-Thru 3.0
  • XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long-Range

The bike’s model name is printed on the rear rack.

The company advises riders of the recalled bikes to stop using the bikes. Go to the company’s website to get a free repair kit.

Lectric eBikes is also contacting consumers directly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report

Most Read

Michigan State Police close 1982 cold case homicide
UAW Strike
UAW workers at plants owned by all big three automakers now on strike
Man arrested for CSAM possession
East Jackson Community Schools employee arrested for allegedly obtaining child pornography
Former DeWitt police officer accused of harassing newspaper delivery driver pleads no contest
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee accused of smashing, throwing customer’s groceries at checkout stand

Latest News

The Michigan State community is warming up to the Spartans’ new acting head coach in a huge way.
MSU welcomes new acting head coach at varsity letters presentation
Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Lindsey Haan. She and Taylor discuss kids’ mental health.
Mid-Michigan Matters: Children’s mental health as school starts back up
Sunshine to wrap up the work week but some rain moves in for the weekend.
Nice weather today, some rain over the weekend
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, on Feb. 28, 2023....
TikTok is hit with $368 million fine under Europe’s strict data privacy rules
AG Nessel responds to jury verdicts in trial tied to the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer