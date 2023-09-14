Tigers Salvage Series Finale

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a pair of frustrating one run losses, the Detroit Tigers salvaged the finale of their three game series against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday afternoon, with an 8-2 victory. The Tigers improve to 67-79 on the season and they now embark on their final road trip of the season-- ten games on the West Coast. Three in Los Angeles against the Angels, three against the Dodgers and then four at Oakland before playing the final six home games.

