Sunshine and warmer temperatures Thursday, and a look ahead at our evening coverage

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some ideal September weather is in the forecast for the next few days with some sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Join Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk for a preview of Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 14, 2023

  • Average High: 75º Average Low 52º
  • Lansing Record High: 94° 1927
  • Lansing Record Low: 28° 1866
  • Jackson Record High: 98º 1939
  • Jackson Record Low: 33º 1975

