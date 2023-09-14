Staudt on Sports LIVE: Previewing MSU football v. Washington with alcohol and honoring Ron Mason at Munn
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt is at the News 10+ Digital Desk to preview the Michigan State Spartans football game against Washington, the team’s first true test of the season. Plus Tim shares his memories of Ron Mason and his thoughts on the ice rink at Munn Arena being named after him.
