Red Sox Fire Chief Officer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Boston Red Sox Thursday fired chief officer Chaim Bloom after four up and down seasons. The Red Sox are struggling again this year near the bottom of the American League East. Bloom is 40 years old and joined the franchise after general manager Dave Dombrowski was released in September, 2019. The Red Sox won the World Series the year previously.

