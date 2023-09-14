Advertise With Us

Red Sox Fire Chief Officer

Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, right, and Alex Verdugo celebrate after scoring on a...
Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, right, and Alex Verdugo celebrate after scoring on a two-run single by Yu Chang during the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Boston Red Sox Thursday fired chief officer Chaim Bloom after four up and down seasons. The Red Sox are struggling again this year near the bottom of the American League East. Bloom is 40 years old and joined the franchise after general manager Dave Dombrowski was released in September, 2019. The Red Sox won the World Series the year previously.

