Mums the word at Van Atta’s Greenhouse & Flower Shop

Mum is the word at Van Atta's, and Lisa tells Rachelle all of the tips and tricks to be the best mom to mums.
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Haslett, Mich. (WILX) -Mums the word but Studio 10 is letting you in on this secret!

We took a trip to Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower shop to help you transition your summer garden into the fall weather.

One of the perfects ways to do so is by decorating your garden and your home with mums.

Van Attas offers a variety of colors of mums and annual mums and perennial mums.

She gave us a few recommendations on how to preserve the life of both.

For more information, visit https://www.vanattas.com/

